Deadly crash closes multiples lanes on I-95 in Flagler County, troopers say

The Brief A deadly crash occurred around 3 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Palm Coast Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The right and center lanes are currently closed, and it is unclear when they will reopen. Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries or deaths.



A deadly crash has closed multiple lanes on a section of Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Palm Coast Parkway. As of now, the right and center lanes remain closed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved or the number of deaths or injuries. It is also unclear when the affected lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.