Deadly crash closes multiples lanes on I-95 in Flagler County, troopers say

Published  August 8, 2025 5:17am EDT
Flagler County
The Brief

    • A deadly crash occurred around 3 a.m. on I-95 northbound near Palm Coast Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • The right and center lanes are currently closed, and it is unclear when they will reopen.
    • Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries or deaths.

PALM COAST, Fla. - A deadly crash has closed multiple lanes on a section of Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Palm Coast Parkway. As of now, the right and center lanes remain closed.

What we don't know:

 Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved or the number of deaths or injuries. It is also unclear when the affected lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on August 8, 2025.

