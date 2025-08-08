Deadly crash closes multiples lanes on I-95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. - A deadly crash has closed multiple lanes on a section of Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Palm Coast Parkway. As of now, the right and center lanes remain closed.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed how many vehicles were involved or the number of deaths or injuries. It is also unclear when the affected lanes will reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol on August 8, 2025.