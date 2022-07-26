Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77

article

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally Cleaver on "Leave it to Beaver," has died at the age of 77.

Dow died Tuesday morning, according to the actor's management team.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," Frank Bilotta and Renee James announced on Facebook.

Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally - thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all. We will miss you."

Read more from FOX News