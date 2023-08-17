Toddler Towers recalled due to ‘fall and injury hazards to young children'

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has recalled the Simplay3 Toddler Towers, stating that the towers can tip over, "posing fall and injury hazards to young children."

According to the recall, Simplay3 has received 16 reports of the Toddler Tower tipping over while in use, which included 10 reports of injuries, 6 of which were head contusions.

The towers, which were sold nationwide in-store and online between Nov. 2018 and June 2023, came in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray.

The activity tower allows children of different heights to reach counters or tables to work, create or play alongside parents or caregivers, according to the company’s website.

Recalled Simplay3 Toddler Towers (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

"In certain circumstances the product was found to be unstable, allowing a child to tip over and posing a fall hazard," Simplay3 said in a statement.

This recall involves model 41807, and the name Simplay3 is printed on the base of the tower and along the upper railing of the tower.

CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Simplay3 Toddler Tower, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.

You can fill out a form here to receive set of stabilizing bases at no cost.

The CPSC is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products.

