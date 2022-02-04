Toddler found wandering, mom charged with child neglect

Kali Hair of Deltona is being held at the Volusia County Jail on a $1000 bond after deputies say she had no idea her toddler gotten out of his crib, out of his bedroom, and out the front door Thursday night around 10:30. A stranger 2/10’s of a mile away found him and Hair’s dog, according to deputies.

DISPATCH: 911 where’s your emergency

CALLER: I’ve got a little lost toddler in my yard. I’ve never seen him before…

Cinthia Castillo says her neighbor called asking if she had company, there were children playing in her front yard, so she got out of bed and ran outside.

Turns out it was a 2-year-old boy and a pitbull, no adult in site.

"They were running back and forth between the neighbor’s yard and my driveway, just playing with each other," Castillo said. She says the dog was very protective of the little boy, so at first she couldn’t get too close.

Then suddenly the dog ran into the road. "Right when I saw him running after the dog towards the street that’s when I grabbed onto him, I was already on the phone with 911," Castillo.

She says while she was on the phone with dispatch, the dog got hit by a car. Deputies arrived on scene minutes later.

Investigators sent out reverse 911 calls, trying to find the boy’s parents. Deputies canvassed the neighborhood, found a front door cracked open 2/10's of a mile away and say they found the boy’s mom.

According to her arrest affidavit, Kali Hair said she didn’t know her son wasn’t in his crib sleeping. Deputies described her as being "very groggy".

VCSO says Hair told them she’d taken a prescription sleeping pill after putting her son to bed and didn’t know her son could unlock the front door, so she doesn’t use her deadbolt.

Deputies arrested Hair, charging her with Child Neglect without Injury. The little boy is now with his dad. DCF is investigating.