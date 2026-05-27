Toddler drowns in family pool over Memorial Day weekend

The Brief A 22-month-old boy tragically died after accidentally falling into a pool in Dunnellon. First responders and family members performed CPR on the scene, but the toddler was pronounced dead within 52 minutes. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the family cover upcoming funeral costs.



A 22-month-old boy tragically drowned over Memorial Day weekend after accidentally falling into a pool in Dunnellon, Florida.

What we know:

On Saturday, May 23, around 1:18 p.m., Marion County deputies responded to a report from Northwest 18th Place in Dunnellon regarding an unresponsive child. The 22-month-old boy had briefly wandered away from family members while they were outside feeding animals.

The toddler’s father pulled him from the water and immediately began CPR, an incident report said.

Law enforcement and Marion County Fire Rescue took over life-saving measures upon arrival before rushing the child to AdventHealth.

Despite their efforts, the toddler was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m., only 52 minutes after authorities were called.

What you can do:

The family is currently organizing funeral arrangements through a GoFundMe support campaign.

What's next:

This incident remains under investigation.