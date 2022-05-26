Toasty day ahead before holiday weekend storms move into Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 73 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

No real storm concerns. Typical toasty temps will sit center stage again today. Highs inland reach for the lower-90s, the beaches see mid-upper 80s and ocean breezes for the PM. Isolated storms/showers might develop after 3-4pm today with coverage around 20% or less....so gutless and lack luster rain potential to say the least. Most locations remain hot and dry.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid conditions reign supreme at the theme parks and attractions on this Thursday. Highs hit near 92-degrees for the PM. Hot and mainly dry all day.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches look like a great place to be on this Thursday. Mixed skies and ocean breezes dominate-skies dry! Highs seaside hit near 86 degrees. Surf looks small, around a foot or 2 in some dribbly East-southeast swell.

Rip current outlook looks low-moderate through the day so swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The remainder of the week will feature similar weather day to day. Rain chances will take a big jump by Friday as a cool front approaches from the Northwest.

This feature will turn our winds to a "rain-friendly" direction, promoting an increase in moisture which will lead to an increase in showers and lightning storms. Friday-Saturday-Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day) will all feature at least some rain potential so stay tuned for details from the FOX 35 STORM CENTER as we go through the next few days.