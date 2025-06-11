Titusville police officers shooting of armed man was justified, state attorney says

The Brief A February police shooting in Titusville that killed 25-year-old Trimarea Charles was ruled justified by the State Attorney. Officers shot Charles after he rearmed himself with a modified pistol during a violent confrontation, investigators said. Tensions flared at a city council meeting as Charles’ mother demanded answers and was escorted out.



A police shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in February was a lawful use of force, State Attorney William Scheiner concluded in a letter released Tuesday.

What we know:

The fatal shooting of 25-year-old Trimarea R. Charles by Titusville police officers was ruled a lawful use of force by State Attorney William Scheiner on June 10.

Charles was shot Feb. 7 after a confrontation with officers outside a known trouble property on South Robbins Avenue. He had armed himself with a modified Glock pistol after an initial scuffle with Officer Xzevies Baez and was running toward another officer and a nearby home when police opened fire.

Video evidence, including body and dash cameras, showed Charles swinging at an officer, ignoring commands, and arming himself with a modified Glock pistol capable of automatic fire, prosecutors said. The weapon was later found to be linked to other shootings in different jurisdictions, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) took over the investigation, and the findings were forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.

At a recent Titusville City Council meeting, many expressed frustrations over the length of time the investigation had taken. Among those were city leaders and Samantha Charles, the mother of Trimarea Charles. Charles was removed from that council meeting after demanding answers.

The backstory:

Police had responded to repeated reports of gunfire and criminal activity at the Robbins Avenue residence in the days leading up to the shooting.

The home was under a trespass order authorized by the property owner. Charles had been spotted on the property before fleeing from officers, dropping a gun, then turning back to retrieve it—a decision that investigators said triggered the use of deadly force.

What we don't know:

It's unknown whether any internal disciplinary reviews or policy changes will follow.

What they're saying:

In the June 10 decision, Scheiner said Titusville Police Officers Xzevies Baez and Zachary Blougouras were legally justified in using deadly force against Trimarea R. Charles on Feb. 7, citing Florida statutes and a U.S. Supreme Court standard that allows deadly force to prevent imminent harm or a forcible felony.

"I have determined that the use of force by Officer Xzevies Baez and Corporal Zachary Blougouras was lawful and justified under the provisions of Chapter 776, Florida Statutes," said State Attorney William Scheiner.

In a letter to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Scheiner quoted Florida Satute 776.012(2), which reads, "A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony."

Scheiner also wrote that the United States Supreme Court in Barnes v Felix provides guidance and states, "[T]he ‘totality of the circumstances’ inquiry into whether a use of force by a law enforcement officer was reasonable has no time limit; the history of the interaction, as well as other past circumstances known to the officer, may inform the reasonableness of the use of force."

