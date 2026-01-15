Titusville police arrest woman accused of graffiti spree after tagging businesses

The Brief Titusville police arrested a woman accused of vandalizing multiple downtown businesses, allegedly leaving her social media handle in the graffiti. Investigators identified Helen Rose Moreno using surveillance video and arrested her after finding her in matching clothing with a marker. She faces multiple criminal mischief charges, and business owners credited quick reporting for the arrest.



Police in Titusville arrested a woman accused of vandalizing multiple downtown businesses after investigators said she left her own social media handle on the buildings she allegedly defaced.

Authorities said surveillance video captured the woman walking up to businesses in the early morning hours and writing graffiti on doors, windows and other property.

The backstory:

Several small businesses reported damage, describing the vandalism as discouraging for the historic downtown area.

Police identified the suspect as Helenrose Daisy Moreno, 28, who was arrested Saturday afternoon after business owners filed reports and shared surveillance footage. Investigators said Moreno was found wearing the same clothing seen on camera and carrying a wide-tip marker similar to the one used in the graffiti.

Moreno faces multiple counts of criminal mischief.

Business owners said the damage hurt, particularly for newer shops, but added that community support has helped them recover, with other businesses offering assistance to replace damaged signs.

Police credited quick reporting and cooperation from business owners for the swift arrest, and city officials said the case highlights the importance of community involvement in preventing and responding to crime.