Titusville man arrested for shooting into woman's house 10 times

On September 21, 2024, 26-year-old Javone Williams was arrested for allegedly firing 10 shots at a neighbor's house in Titusville. The Titusville Police Department responded to the shooting, where witnesses identified Williams as the likely suspect through information provided by his girlfriend. Text messages revealed that she had been outside the victim's home, challenging her to a fight.

The victim reported seeing a white Honda Accord, which she recognized as belonging to Williams' girlfriend. The vehicle was later found at the Timber Trace Apartments in Titusville.

Williams' girlfriend told police that she had called Javone after getting into an altercation with the victim. She provided him with the victim’s address and met him near the location. Shortly after, she messaged the victim, urging her to come outside and fight.

As the victim and several others approached the vehicle, Williams opened fire, discharging 10 shots towards the residence, as confirmed by residential security cameras. Following the shooting, Williams and his girlfriend fled southbound on Alpine Road.

They returned to the Timber Trace Apartments, where the girlfriend's sister drove them to Williams' residence in Palm Bay.

Williams, a convicted felon with nine prior felony convictions, was on probation at the time of the incident. He now faces multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.