TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances.

"Showers are going to be likely, but then by Friday evening, everything should be clearing off to our south," Gargaro said, "and that's when much cooler air will be ushering in."

Central Florida can expect high temperatures to reach only the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows in the 40s.