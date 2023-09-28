TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, cloud-to-ground lightning to Central Florida

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 75 degrees

Main weather concerns

Skies remain wet on this Thursday. Moisture count is super high and this will force rain chances back into the 70% range yet again.

Much of the rain will fall as we head past the 2pm timeframe. Locally heavy rain is possible, and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes will accompany any stronger storms. Highs will hit in the 80s across the area. Northerly breezes develop for the afternoon, especially for the coastal areas.

BEACHES

If you decide to head to the beaches on this Thursday, do know that rain chances make yet another return. The latest forecast models are showing a few rain opportunities along the beaches before 12pm, looking likely around the coastal areas of Flagler County. After that, a little lull in rain chances will be in place through 1-2pm with coverage increasing again after that time. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main issues in any stronger storms. Rip current risk is moderate. Surf rolls in at 2-3'+ with a mix of ENE swell in the water through the day. Tides are high at 8:00am, low at 2:00pm

THEME PARKS

Mixed skies and warm, muggy conditions at the attractions in this Wednesday. High near 86, rain chances reach a peak of 70%+ after 2pm this afternoon but, don't rule out any showers before this time.

OUTLOOK

Tropical moisture dominates for the next few days. Scattered to even numerous afternoon storms will be likely all week long. Typical hazards like heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Many areas could see 2-4" by the end of the work week.

When will the rain move out of our area?

Skies hopefully start drying out late this coming weekend through early next week. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download our Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving West over the Central Atlantic. Phillipe will diminish in intensity, becoming a depression by late week and then a remnant low pressure area late weekend. Behind Philippe, another tropical wave is being monitored with an 90% of development over the next 2 days. A tropical depression could form in a day or so. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates!