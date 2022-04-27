TIMELINE: Here's when storms will roll into Central Florida on Wednesday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecasted high: 89 degrees

Tomorrow’s forecast low: 65 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

A cold front will move into the area heading into the afternoon hours. Before the front arrives, temps will rise sharply into the warm, humid mid-upper 80s. Clouds will steadily increase by this afternoon and rain chances slowly pepper in after 2 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will develop during this time with heavy rain possible and some lightning in any stronger storms. The area is not outlined for severe storms this go-around. Rain chances ease later tonight with a few showers possible towards sunrise on Thursday.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

The theme parks will feature warm, humid weather today. Highs should hit in the upper 80s before clouds increase and rain chances come up after 2 p.m. There could be some cloud to ground lightning this afternoon and early evening and park visitors should recognize this hazard as the storm risk rises.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Highs in the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances will rise mainly for the PM with scattered showers and storms. The rip current risk remains moderate for the Atlantic beaches with the

greatest threat window opening up from 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. due to tidal effects The surf will be 2-3 feet in a mix of swell. Winds will trend Northerly at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD:

The cold front will stall over the Bahamas late week. This front will move North back across the area and combine forces with ocean breezes. This combo will keep rain chances in play through Friday and into the weekend. Coverage look to remain in the 50% range with daily showers, perhaps a storm or 2.