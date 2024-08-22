TIMELINE: Heavy rain, storms to fire up across Central Florida on Thursday

Thursday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for heavy rain and storms between noon and 6 p.m., impacting students heading home and parents picking up, plus for evening commuters.

Expect reduced visibility on the highways. Other hazards include dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

A stationary cold front and a weak upper-level low in the northeast Gulf will focus periods of heavy rain across the region, fueled by daytime heating.

After our afternoon rounds of rain, as the sun hangs low in the sky, the showers will diminish for a quiet night.

Tomorrow, however, we rinse and repeat, though rain chances will be slightly lower.

Overall, this pattern continues through the weekend before returning to normal. The tropics remain quiet, but this will change as we turn the calendar to September, in a week and a half, with several systems on deck.

Tracking the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves and the one closer to Africa could form.

The reason we've had a lull in tropical activity is because the tropical waves are emerging too far north, at about 20°N latitude and that means they're tracking over water too cool to support tropical development.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

They essentially spin off of Africa and fade out. This pattern should shift, allowing for a more southern trajectory next month, and what could be a virtual "outbreak" in tropical activity.