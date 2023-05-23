TIMELINE: Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds likely in Central Florida Tuesday

Tuesday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the chance for heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds mainly between 4-8 p.m.

This is all driven by the seabreeze storms and a front draped across the state. An increase is clouds and rain will keep temperatures below average is afternoon. You can expect afternoon highs in the mid-80s across the region with lows in the low-70s.

Reminder: When you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

BEACHES: Stay weather aware if you are heading to the beach today. It will be a dry start to the day, but after 1 p.m., there is a chance for showers, with isolated strong to severe storms after 3pm. Heavy rain is likely with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Any storms will clear out of the area by 8/9 p.m. There is a moderate risk for rip currents and the surf height is around 2 feet.

THEME PARKS: Another humid day at the theme parks. After 2 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 70%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms with the chance for gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky and when you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: A weak front will sag south over Florida bringing the chance for rain totals ranging from 2-4" through mid-week. Keep an eye out for localized flooding as the week goes on! Daily storm chances will continue all week with highs in the 80s.

Forecast models are also trying to develop an area of low pressure near the Central Florida coastline by late week, then moving this feature into the Carolinas by the Holiday weekend. If this situation actually comes to fruition, the low could serve to scour out our local moisture. This would bring drier, sunny weather into Central Florida for the Memorial Holiday weekend. Stay tuned and depend on the FOX 35 Storm team!