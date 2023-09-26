TIMELINE: Strong storms could bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds to Central Florida

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 74 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Another warm, muggy day for Central Florida on this Tuesday. Skies will feature mixed conditions with a slight rain chance before 1pm.

Highest coverage today sets up after 2pm with most areas picking up some accumulating rain.

Chances peak around the 70-80% mark. Tonight, coverage eases by late evening with quiet skies through the overnight hours. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning strikes will be the primary issues within any stronger storms.

BEACHES:

You can expect a warmer day along our east coast beaches. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-80s with humidity. Rain and storms will be on the rise starting late this morning, picking up in the afternoon through the evening. Remember, when thunder roars, head indoors. Surf remains at 2-3 feet with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARKS:

Mixed skies and warm, muggy conditions at the attractions on this Tuesday. High near 88, rain chances reach a peak of 70%+ after 2pm this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Tropical moisture will rise to begin the week which will lead to the return of daily storm chances. Scattered to even numerous afternoon storms will be likely all week long. Typical hazards like heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. Many areas could see 1-2" by the end of the work week. Highs will start in the upper 80s Monday, then lower some into the mid 80s due to rain and clouds. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download our Storm Team weather app to use the interactive radar feature.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Philippe continues moving West over the Central Atlantic. Phillipe will diminish in intensity, becoming a depression by late week. Behind Philippe, another tropical wave is being monitored with an 90% of development over the next 7 days. A tropical depression is likely to form mid-late week. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest updates!