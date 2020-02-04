TikTok videos of dad dancing till son leaves NICU going viral

A dancing dad is going viral.

After Chris Asker spent a stressful day in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies with his then two-day-old son, Dylan, he decided to watch some funny videos for comic relief. He checked out the social media platform TikTok as he did laundry at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

“I saw Adam’s dance and I was like, 'I’m just going to do this real quick and see what happens,' so I propped the phone up there and just started going to town,” Askew said.

He posted his video dancing in the laundry room with the caption "Dancing until my son leaves NICU – DAY 1."

“Haha, went to bed. Next thing I know I wake up and it’s about 400,000 views,” Askew said.

He kept his word and posted a new video every day. He’s danced with staff in the operating room, center court at the Amway Center, even dropping down from above at a local climbing center.

His videos for his son, Dylan, have had more than five million views. Baby Dylan and his dancing dad are striking a chord.

“Shows my following is like 71 percent female and it resonates to a very specific group that’s gone through this,” Askew said.

Dylan is Chris’ fourth son, but his third NICU baby.

“It’s just a roller coaster of emotions. There’s times I wake up crying. To not get caught in that vortex you have to separate yourself and have to find a way to disassociate yourself. Mine is humor. I make videos and express myself that way,” Askew said.

While Dylan is growing strong and healthier by the day, so is his dad’s Tik Tok following.

“I’ve gotten so many messages from people that have not been in that situation and really that’s the motivation I’m having right now of keeping this going... is because I’ve had people say they’ve lost their child in the NICU, but this is the first time they’ve smiled since then,” Askew said.

FOX 35 News helped Askew out with some Tuesday content. Less than two hours after Askew uploaded the video, it had more than 38,000 views and some heartwarming comments from viewers.

One writing, “I look forward to seeing you every day. I hope u keep us updated when you all are home."

Another commented, “My brother and I were both in the NICU for a month I hope nothing but good fortune and happy days for you and your family."

Other viewers offered prayers, some even offered to dance with Askew. While Dylan should be out of the NICU in the next two or three weeks, Askew promises to keep dancing.

“You have a kid in the NICU, I’ll keep dancing for you till I die. I tell you I don’t care how long it is if it makes someone happy in this situation. I go out and do it... dance anywhere they want me to,” Askew said.