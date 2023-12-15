Tiger Woods, son Charlie make 4th start at PNC Championship pro-am

Wherever Tiger Woods goes, there’s always a ton of fans following right behind him.

That was the case during the PNC Championship’s Friday pro-am at the Ritz-Carlton Golf in Orlando. Tiger and his son, Charlie, will make their fourth start at the tournament on Saturday.

"To be back out here, playing and competing. Just enjoying this atmosphere of it all. It’s been a blast," Tiger said.

Tiger’s been battling injuries off and on for some time. However, he did compete in the Hero World Challenge earlier this month. He’s happy to be playing alongside his son this weekend, in a town that means so much to him.

"To be able to play with my son here, there’s so many great experiences here in Orlando. It’s great to be back," Tiger said.

The tournament field is made up of 20 teams, which features a major champion and their family member. So, Tiger and Charlie aren’t the only father-son duo competing. Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, are one of the other groups teeing it up.

"My favorite thing about this tournament is getting to play together. We just don’t get to do that very often…this is where we play golf together," Mike Thomas said.

Team Woods is paired with Team Thomas for Saturday’s round. They tee off at 9:22 am.