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The Brief Tiger Woods is set to return to tournament play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3–6, marking his first competitive appearance since 2024. Following a March 27, 2026, rollover crash in Florida where he was arrested on DUI suspicion and stepped away for treatment, Woods pleaded no contest in September to lesser charges of reckless driving and refusing a urine test, resulting in a concurrent five-year driver's license suspension and fines. Woods enters the event with a legendary resume that includes 82 PGA Tour victories, 41 European Tour wins, and 15 major championships — five Masters, four PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, and three Open Championships.



Tiger Woods will return to competition next month at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. This will be his first tournament since the 2024 Open Championship and his first following his DUI arrest in March.

The Hero World Challenge will take place Dec. 3–6.

Woods last competed in the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon and missed the cut in his last year playing all four majors.

Tiger Woods arrested in Florida under suspicion of DUI

Woods was arrested in Florida on March 27, 2026, under suspicion of DUI after his Land Rover overtook another vehicle on Jupiter Island, and caused his vehicle to overturn.

He was also charged with property damage and refusal to take a urine test.

The sheriff's office said Woods took a breathalyzer test, which showed no alcohol in his system, but he declined to take the urine test. Detectives found two painkiller pills in Woods' pocket during his arrest.

Weeks after his arrest, Woods said in a statement on X that he understood the seriousness of his arrest and that he would be stepping away "to seek treatment and focus on my health."

Tiger Woods strikes plea deal in Florida DUI crash case

In September, Woods pleaded no contest to lesser charges of reckless driving and refusing to submit to testing, according to court records. The judge adjudicated him guilty on both charges – and suspended his license for 5 years for each charge, though the sentences would be served at the same time (five years total suspension).



Woods was also ordered to pay court costs and fines.

Tiger Woods career

Tiger Woods has 82 PGA Tour wins, including winning the PGA Championship four times in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007.

He is a five-time Masters Tournament champion, winning in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

Woods has won the U.S. Open three times, in 2000, 2002, and 2008 and the Open Championship in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

Woods also has 41 wins on the European Tour.

The Source: This article includes information from the Hero World Challenge, the PGA, The Masters, the U.S. Open, the European Tour, and previous FOX Local reporting. This story was reported from Orlando.



