The Brief Between 3" and 12" of rain could fall between Tuesday and Friday along Florida's east coast, causing flooding concerns to an area already slammed by heavy rainfall and flooding earlier this month. Flood Watch: Issued Tuesday afternoon through Friday night for all of east Central Florida: Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia. Flood Warning: Issued for St. Johns River in Lake and Volusia counties, near Astor. Minor to moderate flooding is forecasted.



The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a low pressure system across the Gulf that is expected to swing around the Florida Peninsula and bring several days of rain to the Atlantic Coast, raising significant flooding concerns for areas of Brevard County, which has already been hit hard by recent rains and flooding.

Ahead of the rain, sandbag locations have been opened in Brevard and Volusia counties.

MAP: Flood watch issued for most of Central Florida

A flood watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Friday for several Central Florida counties, including Brevard, Indian River, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, and Volusia.

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Rain forecast: How much could fall in Central Florida?

By the numbers:

According to the latest forecast computer models, between 1"-6" of rain is possible with higher amounts for those closest to Florida's east coast and the ocean. Forecasters said there is a 5% chance that some localized areas could receive between 8"-12" of rain.

Timeline: When does the heaviest rain arrive?

Timeline:

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive on Tuesday night and last through early Friday, according to the latest forecast models.

Tuesday: Increasing showers, especially later today and tonight. Rain chances 50-70%. East winds 15-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph. Highs in the 70s.



Wednesday-Friday: Rain chances 60-80%, with periods of torrential rain, isolated lightning and localized gusts of 30-45 mph. Highs generally in the 70s.

LIST: Where to find sandbags in Central Florida

Sandbag distribution sites have opened in Brevard and Volusia counties ahead of the expected rainfall. Make sure to bring your own shovel.

Brevard County sandbag locations

Brevard County will open three sandbag distribution sites on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Those sites will be open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Phantom Fireworks, 2725 W. King Street #520, Cocoa, FL

New Shiloh Christian Center, 3900 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL

Eastern Florida State College-Palm Bay Campus, 250 Community College Parkway, Palm Bay, FL

Titusville has opened a self-service sandbag station at 385 N. Singleton Avenue.

Volusia County sandbag locations

Daytona Beach

Bring your own shovels. Sandbags will be available. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 8 a.m - 5 p.m.

Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Avenue.

Edgewater

Sandbag locations open at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Each household is limited to 20 sandbags.

Rotary Park, 902 West Park Avenue Edgewater, FL 32132

Public Works Operations Facility, 1898 Air Park Road Edgewater, FL 32132

Port Orange

The City of Port Orange will distribute free, pre-filled sandbags to residents on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Bags will be available from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

4057 Bruner Rd, Port Orange, FL 32129