article

The Brief A Sumter County family is mourning the loss of three loved ones, including two children, after a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 301 in Bushnell. Two brothers, Anthony and Travis Jaggie, are remembering their mother, nephew and niece as their sister fights for her life in critical condition. The community is rallying around the family as the Florida Highway Patrol continues investigating the deadly crash.



A community is rallying around two brothers after a devastating four-vehicle crash in Bushnell claimed the lives of their mother and two young family members.

What they're saying:

Anthony and Travis Jaggie are grieving the loss of three loved ones: their mother, Rhonda; their 11-year-old nephew, Justice Williams; and Justice’s 10-year-old cousin, Kailee Thompson.

At left, 10-year-old Kailee Thompson and 11-year-old Justice Williams. At right, Rhonda Williams, 53.

"I haven’t even processed it yet. I’m trying to stay strong for my dad. He’s the best man I know," Travis Jaggie said.

Their sister, Jade, was also riding in the SUV and was the only survivor among the family members inside the vehicle.

Justice Williams

The family was heading home from Justice’s football game when the crash happened, just seconds from their house.

As they try to process the loss, the brothers are holding on to memories of their loved ones, especially Justice and his energetic personality.

"One of a kind, for sure. He was a ball of energy. He was a small guy, but he was always full of energy. He loved football, and he loved the Hurricanes," Anthony Jaggie said.

Anthony said Justice and Kailee shared an especially close bond.

"They loved each other. They were always together. They did everything together. They were very close," he said.

Now, the family is left mourning two young lives cut short and a future they will never get to experience.

"They haven’t even started life yet. They had so much more to live," Anthony said.

Dig deeper:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 301 near County Road 652.

Troopers say a northbound Ford F-150, driven by a 54-year-old Bushnell man, failed to slow down as it approached stopped traffic and struck a northbound Jeep Compass driven by Rhonda Williams. The impact pushed the Jeep into a Nissan NV that was waiting to turn left onto County Road 652.

The Jeep then overturned into the southbound lanes of U.S. 301, where it was struck by another Jeep Compass traveling southbound, driven by a 32-year-old Spring Hill man.

Rhonda Williams was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Justice Williams and Kailee Thompson suffered deadly injuries at the scene. Jade Williams was also taken to the hospital and is critically injured.

The drivers of the other three vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. FHP has not released additional details about what led to the collision or whether any charges will be filed.