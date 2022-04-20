Three Orange County men indicted for conspiracy to distribute millions of fentanyl pills in Florida

article

Three Florida men have been federally charged with conspiracy to manufacture and distribute millions of fentanyl pills, according to an unsealed indictment.

Patrick Silfrain, 40, of Winter Garden, Kevin Jean-Gilles 39, of Orlando, and Jean Kesnor Choisil, 50, of Ocoee, were formally charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, at least 400 grams of fentanyl, according to unsealed court documents released on Wednesday.

According to the charging document, between at least May 2020 and April 2022, the three men conspired to make and distribute fentanyl-laced pills throughout the Middle District of Florida. The man allegedly owned machines that could reportedly produce up to 5,000 pills an hour.

The three men face at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison, if convicted, according to the news release.

The alleged drug operation was reportedly discovered following the Drug Enforcement Administration's "Operation Pillgrim," an operation targeted the production of counterfeit pills in Florida.