VIDEO: 3-legged alligator spotted in Florida homeowner's backyard

A Seminole County resident recently had an unusual visitor when a three-legged alligator wandered into his Astor Farms backyard, slowly making its way around the area.

Jim Koerner captured the remarkable moment on video and shared it with FOX 35 News.

Despite its missing limb, the resilient gator appeared calm and well-adapted to its surroundings, offering a rare glimpse into Florida’s wildlife.

Credit: Jim Koerner

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the alligator lost its leg, but there are many possible reasons, such as fights with other alligators, injuries from predators or accidents, or encounters with humans. Despite this, alligators often adapt and survive well.

Dig deeper:

If you see an injured alligator in Florida, do not approach it — instead, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-866-392-4286 (1-866-FWC-GATOR). They’ll assess the situation and send trained personnel if needed.