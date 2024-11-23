Threatening Facebook post of popular Ocala event leads to man's arrest, police say

One man is in custody after the Ocala Police Department said he made a threat toward a popular Ocala event on Facebook.

Police said 21-year-old Tray Quarles made a post concerning a mass act of violence during Light Up Ocala.

Officials said they will be increasing security personnel for the event.

Quarles was charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting/act of terrorism.

