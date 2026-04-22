Thousands of school employees overpaid in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. - Hundreds of school bus drivers in Volusia County were overpaid due to errors tied to a new payroll system, district officials said, and many now face having to repay the funds.
The Volusia County Schools confirmed the issue affected several thousand employees during the transition to a new payroll provider, with some workers also experiencing problems involving W-2 forms that could result in tax penalties.
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The district said it will offer free tax amendment services, cover penalties and reimburse up to $150 for accounting help. Despite concerns about the financial impact on employees, school board members said they will continue using the new payroll company.
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Teachers union leaders said employees are bearing the burden of administrative mistakes, while school board members acknowledged ongoing concerns but said they are continuing with the new payroll system.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Volusia County Schools.