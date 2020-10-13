Thousands of Orange County students return to in-person learning

Thousands of students will return to in-person learning in Central Florida's largest school district on Tuesday.

With this change in classrooms, almost 83,000 students in Orange County will be learning in-school -- that is almost half, specifically 42 percent, of the district's student population. That is an eight percent jump from the start of the school year.

More teachers also are returning to the classroom as a result.

RELATED: Seminole County teacher's Facebook rant shows strain teachers are feeling amid pandemic

The deadline for parents to make the switch from digital learning was almost a month ago. Teachers' Union President Wendy Doromal said that with more students in class, teachers will also face some more challenges.

She said that "what concerns them is a lot of them already have crowded classrooms. They're saying that with social distancing, they can't seat students more than three feet apart. They're worried about more kids coming into the classroom."

Advertisement

There have been 368 confirmed coronavirus cases linked to Orange County Schools, including 241 students, so far.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.