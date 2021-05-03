This ‘Spicy 6’ performance from ‘The Masked Singer’ will get you hyped for this week’s FOX Super 6 contest

With this season narrowing down to the final six performers, "The Masked Singer" treated fans to a never-before-seen performance of "The Spicy 6" doing what they do best.

Together, the Yeti, the Russian Dolls, Robopine, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet sing "I’m a Believer" by The Monkees.

The performance, which wouldn’t normally be seen anywhere else, is sure to give viewers an extra shot at guessing who’s behind the masks.

Each week, viewers of "The Masked Singer" are given the opportunity to correctly predict six questions related to the episode on the FOX Super 6 app — and in return, fans are taking home cash that will make you dance.

More than 183,000 players entered last week’s Super 6 contest, but Thomas from Michigan came out on top as the lucky winner of $10,000.

While there are six questions every week, it only takes one right answer to win an unforgettable cash prize.

Getting all six answers correct increases a participant’s chance of winning, but since the prize drawing is random, even one correct guess gives players a chance to win.

Users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into the ultimate grand prize sweepstakes for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

If it seems too good to be true, think again. When the Crab was sent home, only 20% of participants were able to correctly identify the clawed contestant.

The Crab, who was later revealed to be legendary singer, songwriter and rapper Bobby Brown, gave a memorable performance when he sang Phil Collins’ "In the Air Tonight" before being eliminated.

What’s more memorable is the $10,000 that Thomas from Michigan won after he downloaded the FOX Super 6 app the following week when "The Masky Awards," a special singalong episode celebrating the season 5 contestants of "The Masked Singer," aired.

This spectacular episode not only gave viewers the chance to win cash, it gave them an exclusive look behind the scenes of their favorite show, while also revealing much-needed clues about the remaining singers.

This week, the questions may be as surprising as the reveal of "The Spicy 6" performance.

1.) Which panelist get a first impression guess correct Wednesday night?

2.) Will the panel see Cluedle-Doo?

3.) Which character will perform a Stevie Wonder song?

4.) How many Russian Dolls will perform on stage?

5.) Which character's on stage clue is a shoe?

6.) Who is going to be unmasked Wednesday night?

Viewers can enter the free-to-play FOX Super 6 game for a chance to win $20,000 each week, and users who enter the sweepstakes every week will receive an extra entry into a grand prize sweepstakes for $100,000. Learn more about the FOX Super 6 game here.

