This Florida city ranks among Yelp's top taco towns of the US

When it comes to satisfying your birria, carne asada, or al pastor cravings, Orlando has you covered.

Yelp released its list of the Top 15 Taco Towns across the US and the City Beautiful ranked No. 12.

Austin, Texas took the number one spot – home to two of Yelp's top 100 taco spots of the year.

Yelp compiled its list of top taco spots by analyzing cities with the most significant volume of consumer searches for tacos.

Top 15 Taco Towns across the US

Austin, Texas Los Angeles, California Phoenix, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada Tucson, Arizona Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Louisville, Kentucky Orlando, Florida Baltimore, Maryland New York, New York Honolulu, Hawaii

Best taco spots in Florida

In the latest 2023 rankings from Yelp, four Florida restaurants have been featured among the top spots for tacos in the country.

Tacos Jalisco, Key Largo, Florida (No. 8)

Wild Sassa, Homosassa, Florida (No. 52)

Border Grill Fresh-Mex, Orlando, Florida (No. 69)

Tres Amigos Grill, Winter Garden, Florida (No. 97)

