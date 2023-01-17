These Florida Lottery games have multiple $2 million, $1 million top prizes available

If you want to become an instant millionaire without breaking the bank, these new lottery scratch-off games may be for you.

On Monday, the Florida Lottery launched four new Gold Rush Doubler lottery games, ranging in price from $1 to $10. Two of the games offer multiple million-dollar top prizes.

The $5 ticket offers 28 top prizes of $1 million, whereas the $10 ticket offers eight top prizes of $2 million.

Players who purchase the $1 or $2 ticket could take home thousands if they win.

Lottery officials said players can also enter the Daily Doubler Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to double their winnings!