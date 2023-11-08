Thermostat wars in your home? Hot Pockets will pay you $500 'to chill'

article

Does your family have a debate over what temperature the thermostat should be set? If so, Hot Pockets wants to help by giving away money and a month’s worth of the microwaveable turnovers.

The Nestlé-owned brand is holding a "turn up the heat" contest , asking those who have an obsession with the thermostat "to chill" – and specifically calling out dads.

Videos of "dad thermostat" on TikTok have more than 223 million views and show strongly-worded notes, plexiglass lockboxes, and security cameras guarding the thermostat.

As it turns out, disagreements over the house thermostat are widespread in America, according to a recent survey commissioned by Hot Pocket and conducted by Wakefield Research.

The survey found that 55% of parents have disagreements with their children over the thermostat. Of those parents, 83% said their kids have changed the thermostat against their wishes.

"The cultural conversation around dad's obsession with the thermostat is constant," Bryan Waddell, Hot Pocket’s brand marketing manager, said in a statement. "HOT POCKETS is paying people to put away their strongly-worded notes in exchange for some help with the heating bill, or some enjoyment, this holiday season."

Thirty lucky fans will each receive $500 and a one-month’s supply of Hot Pockets, which will be awarded in the form of 15 VIP product coupons, the company said.

To enter the Hot Pocket contest, fans can visit www.hotpockets.com/turnuptheheat through Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No purchase is necessary.

