The penguin is prepared to ice out the competition on 'The Masked Singer' Season 2

Marching here all the way from Antarctica, a bird who’s flightless — but fearless — is ready to ice out the competition on Season 2 of FOX’s “The Masked Singer.”

Meet, the penguin.

“I might be cold as ice, but I’m bringing the heat,” the masked contestant said.

A team of over a dozen fabricators hand-crafted the penguin’s head, which is made out of chrome silk. The complex beak design makes it the most difficult mask to see out of on stage.

Watch the penguin waddle off the competition on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo credit: FOX)

“I’ve already got my tux, now I just have to get my hair done,” the contestant added, chuckling.

