‘The guy is inside bleeding out:’ IHOP employees call 911 after man gets shot

Volusia County
Body camera video shows arrest of DeBary IHOP murder suspect

New body camera video shows Daytona Beach police officers taking down a man who is a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a DeBary IHOP.

DEBARY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls from a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in DeBary as panicked employees called for help.

"Outside our restaurant. The guy is inside bleeding out," an employee is heard telling a dispatcher. 

Investigators said 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. shot and killed 36-year-old James Shirley after a fight at the Circle K next door. 

Sheriff Chitwood said the victim had fallen on hard times and was living out of his car behind a nearby hotel. He said the two were seen hanging out at the gas station before the shooting. 

Tuesday night, Sheriff Chitwood says a tipster recognized McKnight from media coverage and told deputies where he was. He was arrested and taken into custody in the midtown area of Daytona Beach. 

McKnight appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He’s being held without bond. 