‘The guy is inside bleeding out:’ IHOP employees call 911 after man gets shot

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released 911 calls from a shooting at an IHOP restaurant in DeBary as panicked employees called for help.

"Outside our restaurant. The guy is inside bleeding out," an employee is heard telling a dispatcher.

Investigators said 31-year-old Sammy McKnight Jr. shot and killed 36-year-old James Shirley after a fight at the Circle K next door.



Sheriff Chitwood said the victim had fallen on hard times and was living out of his car behind a nearby hotel. He said the two were seen hanging out at the gas station before the shooting.

Tuesday night, Sheriff Chitwood says a tipster recognized McKnight from media coverage and told deputies where he was. He was arrested and taken into custody in the midtown area of Daytona Beach.



McKnight appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He’s being held without bond.