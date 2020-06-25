The Dixie Chicks change their name to 'The Chicks'

The Dixie Chicks are now just “The Chicks.”

The country trio, which consists of Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, changed its social media handles, but didn’t put out an official statement. Representatives for the band confirmed the new name to the New York Times.

Their official website, thechicks.com, has a message across the top that reads: "We want to meet this moment."

Emily Robison, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire of The Dixie Chicks perform at Rod Laver Arena on April 1, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jack Thomas/WireImage)

The name change follows criticism over the use of the word “Dixie,” a nickname for the Civil War-era South, amid nationwide protests demanding racial equality in America.

The platinum-selling group has been among the most outspoken figures in country music, famously criticizing former President George W. Bush in 2003 during the run-up to the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Country music group Lady Antebellum made a similar move, dropping the word “Antebellum” from its name due the term’s slavery connotation — used particularly to describe existing before the American Civil War. They now are Lady A.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.