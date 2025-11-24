article

The Brief Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. Here’s a look at what restaurants will be open and closed Thanksgiving Day in Orlando and across the country. Be sure to contact individual restaurants for their specific hours, pricing, and menu offerings, as it could vary.



Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.

Whether you're traveling to visit family, hosting family, headed to Florida on vacation, or simply need a night out, here are some of the local and national restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day.

Be sure to plan ahead as much as possible, as take-home meals typically need to be ordered ahead of time and reservations are often required.

Open restaurants on Thanksgiving

Applebee’s

Select locations will be open, but hours may vary. Click here for locations.

Arby’s

Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location. Click here for locations.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location. Click here for locations.

Benihana

Some Benihana restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving with a special Prix fixed menu. Click here for details.

Burger King

Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location. Click here for details.

BRIO Tuscan Grille

Open and is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu. Pick-up is also available. Click here for details.

Buca di Beppo

For those looking for an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving meal, Buca di Beppo will be open. The chain is also offering a to-go feast with the traditional Thanksgiving fixings. Click here for details.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open with a more simplified menu on Thanksgiving. Hours and locations will vary. Click here for details.

Dave and Buster’s

Hosting family for Thanksgiving? Dave and Buster's will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for details.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Open and will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal.

Denny’s

Denny's restaurants will be open with special Thanksgiving options, as well as a take-home feast option. Click here for details.

Dunkin’

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.

Fogo de Chao

Open and will be offering traditional holiday staples at select locations. Click here to view the menu.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's is offering a special 2-course menu for Thanksgiving. Restaurants will be open at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Click here for details.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe - Orlando, inside Universal CityWalk, will be open on Thanksgiving. Click here for details.

IHOP

Open but hours may vary. Click here for locations.

Jimmy John’s

Most locations will be open but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours. Click here for locations.

Kona Grill

Open and offering the ultimate Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 27 through Nov. 30. Click here for details.

Krispy Kreme

Open but shops will close at 2 p.m. local time.

FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Maggiano’s

Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Click here for details.

Macaroni Grill

Locations will be open and will also offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu. Click here for details.

McDonald's

For those in need of a quick meal on the go, some McDonald's restaurants will be open across the country. Specific locations and hours will vary by restaurant and owner/operator. Use the McDonald's website or app to verify. Click here for details.

Morton’s Steakhouse

Morton's Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving with a four-course feast. Click here for details.

Popeyes

Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.

Rodizio Grill

Rodizio Grill will be open with a special Thanksgiving menu. Hours and locations may vary. Click here for details.

Ruby Tuesday

Selection locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to call their local restaurant to verify hours. Click here for details.

Starbucks

Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.

STK

STK Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving for dine-in or takeout. Click here for details.

Taco Bell

Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case. Click here for details.

TGI Fridays

Locations will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours. Click here for details.

Waffle House

Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.

Wendy’s

Restaurants should be open, but double-check with individual locations for hours, specials, promotions. Click here for details.

White Castle

Are the theme parks open on Thanksgiving?

Yup! Florida's major theme parks are open all year, unless closed due to extraordinary circumstances, such as a hurricane.

Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and Legoland are all open on Thanksgiving, as well as Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk. Be sure to check with the individual restaurants and resorts for their breakfast, lunch, and dinner availability for Thanksgiving Day. Passholders should check those dates, too, for potential blackout dates, depending on your pass level.

Restaurants closed on Thanksgiving

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Kobe Steakhouse

Panera Bread

Panda Express

Olive Garden

The Melting Pot