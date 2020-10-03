Texarkana police looking for person who tossed kittens from car window

The Texarkana Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a person who was seen throwing kittens from a vehicle window on September 15. Police say a driver was also seen running over at least one kitten which later died.

In a post on its Facebook page, the police department says, "We know that it looks like the kitten might have simply fallen from under the car. However, that doesn't appear to have been the case. Witnesses there told the Animal Control officer that they saw the people throwing the three kittens out the window."

Officials ask that if anyone has information about the incident, including the person's identity, that they call the Texarkana Texas Animal Control Department at 903-798-3535.

