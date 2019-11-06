Testimony continues in sentencing phase for Everett Miller

It was another day of testimony in the sentencing phase for Everett Miller, convicted of killing two Kissimmee police officers.

At times, it was emotional for Miller, who could be seen wiping tears away in court on Wednesday morning. Miller started breaking down after his cousin, Davona Barnes, took the stand. She testified about the day she was called to Kissimmee to come get Miller because he was running around in the streets in his underwear displaying erratic behavior.

Barnes told the jury when she got Miller back to her house, he was closing the blinds, grabbing knives, ice picks and pitchforks afraid someone was after him. She also testified that around the time Miller’s behavior changed, he started expressing remorse for things he’d done while serving in the military.

A better part of the day was taken up by testimony from Dr. Steven Gold. He is a psychologist and traumatologist who told the jury that Miller suffers from PTSD and that records show he’d also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. Dr. Gold testified that often times PTSD won’t come out until years after a person is done with their military service. He mentioned that Miller’s cousin Barnes’ testimony made sense, that Miller had lots of remorse about killing several people while serving in Iraq contributing to his PTSD.

A friend of Miller’s from the marines also testified, stating that Miller lived with him for a while after serving overseas. He described incidents where Miller would wake up in the middle of the night scream and startled after having a bad dream.