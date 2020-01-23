Terminally ill dog becomes honorary K-9 officer for a day

Meet Eddie.

Eddie is a lovable dog in Washington currently being cared for by Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue. Unfortunately, after being diagnosed with an inoperable tumor, Eddie has been given only 6 to 12 months to live.

To make the most out of the time he has left, his foster mom created a bucket list for him. One item on the list was to become a K-9 officer for a day. So the Pasco Police Department decided to help him check that box.

On Jan. 20, Eddie reported for duty.

Wearing a yellow ‘police’ uniform, Eddie was sworn in as a member of the team. He then spent the day taking rides in a cruiser on the lap of Detective Julie Lee and made some stops around town, including Starbucks, PetSmart and a donut shop.

After a day of duty and non-stop tail wagging, Eddie said goodbye to his new friends.

“We want to wish Eddie all the best with his bucket list and future endeavors. It was an honor working with you today, Eddie! We hope you had as much fun as we did.”

Photos of his adventure went viral and he has made thousands of new fans across the world.

You can follow Eddie’s journey at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue.