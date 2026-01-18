Teens rescued after boat capsizes near New Smyrna Beach, officials say

article

Two teenagers were rescued on Sunday after their boat capsized off the coast of New Smyrna Beach on Sunday, according to New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Coast Guard officials said the teens were on a 14-foot boat that capsized, pushing them 10 miles offshore.

The teens were later located and treated for minor injuries and mild hypothermia, according to officials.

Coast Guard officials said the rescue came during a strong cold front where winds in the area near 50 miles per hour.

Officials with the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Volusia Beaches, New Smyrna Beach Fire Department and Coast Guard all assisted in the rescue.