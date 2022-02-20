Arrests made after hundreds of teens break into vacant Goodyear home and threw a party

A house party in Goodyear got out of control on the night of Feb. 19, when at least 200 teenagers reportedly invaded a house.

Almost two months since the party, we are learning more about what happened.

2 people arrested by authorities

According to information we obtained on April 8, 21-year-old Salim Ghulam Mustafa has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail, while a juvenile was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

"This is my first case really dealing with the social media, as far as search warrants into social media, and that’s stemmed from actually getting the originally party flier, and it just went from there," said Detective Travis Roller with the Goodyear Police Department.

Mustafa is accused of felony criminal damage, two counts of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and criminal nuisance.

Neighbors describe scene

The incident happened at a vacant home, and a neighbor who was watching over the house witnessed the whole thing.

In the aftermath of the party, beer and liquor bottles were left everywhere. Marijuana, cigarettes and pieces of broken glass are strewn across the lawn.

"They had a full DJ setup, had broken in the door and basically throwing a full on party," said neighbor Brian Franks. He says the home is on the market and the owner was gone, so he was asked to look out for the property.

"First thing I noticed, my dogs were barking, so I came back to investigate," Franks said. He also got a heavy whiff of marijuana.

Franks later got ahold of Ring camera video showing the three cameras getting ripped off the house.

"They tore the realtor sign down, they took the one camera completely off, took the others put them in the up position," Franks said. "So they were kind of incognito they thought. But I was watching from the back corner."

Franks said he's frustrated that more teens were not arrested and wants more to be done. "Allowing these kids to come into these houses, break in, allows these teens to say they can do it too."

