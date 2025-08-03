Teen missing out of Winter Springs may be headed to Broward County, authorities say

The Brief Sixteen-year-old Jake Lee was reported missing Friday evening after leaving the Lotus Behavioral Center in Winter Springs. Authorities say Lee has health concerns and may be traveling to Broward County, where he has family. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who walked away from a health facility in Winter Springs on Friday evening.

Jake Lee was last seen around 5:30 p.m. leaving the Lotus Behavioral Center in Spring Villas Point, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the surrounding area was unsuccessful.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Deputies said Lee has a documented history of health concerns and may be attempting to travel to Broward County, where he has family.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS