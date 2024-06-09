Expand / Collapse search

Teen killed, 2 others injured in Marion County crash: FHP

Published  June 9, 2024 11:16am EDT
FOX 35 Orlando
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A teen has died while a baby and adult were hospitalized following a crash in Marion County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said. 

Around 4:42 p.m. Saturday, a car carrying a 2-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old was traveling southbound on SW 95th Circle in the right turn lane. A p pickup truck carrying two others was traveling westbound on County Road 484. 

The front of the pickup truck collided with the car when it entered the intersection, FHP said. 

An 18-year-old died, while a 2-year-old was seriously injured, and the 20-year-old driver was critically injured. Their current condition is unknown. 

No one in the pickup truck suffered any injuries. 