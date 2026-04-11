Teen injured in Maitland shooting, police say

The Brief A teen was shot at a Maitland apartment compex on Saturday, according to police. One person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.



One person is in custody after a teenager was shot at an apartment complex in Maitland, according to the Maitland Police Department.

Officials responded to the Grand Reserve Apartments just after 6 p.m. after reports of shots fired. Responding officers found the teen with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for surgery in an unknown condition.

Officers were later able to locate a suspect and take them into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.