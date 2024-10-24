Teen arrested after gun found near Brevard County school, sheriff says

A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly hiding a gun in a backpack near an elementary school.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the teen took a rifle into the woods for target practice, adding that there is no evidence he intended to target the school.

The incident began on Sunday when an abandoned backpack was discovered in the woods. According to the sheriff, the boy accessed the rifle without permission by taking the key to the safe. His parents are cooperating with the investigation.

The 13-year-old now faces several charges related to the incident.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: