Teen arrested after gun found in backpack on high school campus, Marion County deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 17-year-old high school student after they say a gun was found in his backpack.

Jacques Javier Brown was taken into custody on Monday.

According to authorities, a school resource deputy at Lake Weir High School was notified that the smell of possible marijuana was coming from Brown's backpack.

"The dean conducted an administrative search of the backpack which revealed a Smith and Wesson 9‐millimeter handgun in the backpack," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Deputies say the handgun had been reported stolen in Marion County last year.

Brown was charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of Marijuana Less Than 20 Grams, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Someone Under the Age of 18, Grand Theft of a Firearm, and Burglary.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.