Tavares police searching for man wanted in sexual battery case involving child

The Tavares Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted in a sexual battery case involving a child.

What we know:

Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Orlando De La Rosa Jimenez, who is wanted for capital sexual battery involving a minor under the age of 12 years old.

Officials say this is part of an active investigation that started earlier this week.

Jimenez is known to frequent Tavares and may have ties to other area cities, investigators say.

Photos of 30-year-old Orlando De La Rosa Jiminez. (Credit: Tavares Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet shared any details regarding the active investigation.

What's next:

FOX 35 News has reached out to officials for more information.

Multiple agencies, including federal authorities, are assisting in the search for Jiminez.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking locals not to approach Jimenez if you see him and to call 911.