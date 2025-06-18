Tavares man, registered sexual predator, found guilty of heroin and fentanyl trafficking

article

The Brief A jury found Michael Allen Reams of Tavares guilty of heroin and fentanyl trafficking, along with several related charges. Investigators discovered drugs, paraphernalia, and evidence of distribution at his home, where an 8-year-old child was also present. Reams, a registered sexual predator, faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life as a habitual felony offender.



A Lake County jury has found a 44-year-old Tavares man and registered sex offender guilty on multiple drug-trafficking charges, including trafficking heroin and conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, officials announced Wednesday.

What we know:

Michael Allen Reams, a registered sexual predator, was convicted on June 13, 2025, of:

Trafficking in heroin (28 grams or more)

Conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl (28 grams or more)

Possession of fentanyl with intent to sell

Possession of a place for trafficking or sale of a controlled substance

Child neglect

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The backstory:

The charges stem from an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit that began with a traffic stop in July 2021 involving five ounces of fentanyl. On Aug. 3, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on 1st Bass Street in Tavares, where they found Reams along with a woman and an 8-year-old child.

Authorities said Reams used the property as a base for drug sales and distribution, with numerous cellphones, drug paraphernalia, and packaging materials found at the scene. A search of a vehicle linked to Reams uncovered a cooler containing more than 28 grams of heroin.

During the trial, in which Reams represented himself, forensic analysts testified that his DNA was found on multiple items of evidence. Prosecutors also revealed that Reams had used the child to carry bags containing illegal narcotics.

What's next:

Reams remains in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 18. Prosecutors say he faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison on the trafficking charges, and he could receive a life sentence as a habitual felony offender.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: