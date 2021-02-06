Tampa nurse among 7,500 healthcare workers given Super Bowl tickets

Healthcare workers in Florida won tickets to the Super Bowl as the NFL gave out thousands of tickets to our healthcare heroes.

Kelsie Owen, a healthcare worker at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, won the hottest ticket in town. She’s going to watch Super Bowl LV from inside Raymond James Stadium.

The NFL gave away 7,500 Super Bowl tickets to healthcare workers who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25,000 fans will be inside the stadium for Super Bowl LV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got a little pop up on my phone and it was like, 'Congratulations, you’re going to the Super Bowl' and I looked at my boyfriend and I was like, 'Oh my God!'" Owen said. "It’s just amazing. I can’t believe the NFL has decided to this for the healthcare workers. It’s great to see them give back to us."

Owen has spent countless hours working in the emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it’s been physically and mentally hard on herself and her coworkers.

"There are some patients in OK health, that just look sick, and others that are on life support, and it seems like they’re not going to make it. So, it’s tough and we’re in there and hands-on with the whole thing and it’s tough seeing it," Owen said.

Healthcare heroes, like Owen, say they’re excited to kick back Sunday and enjoy the biggest game of the year.

"It’s just surreal knowing we're going to be in the stadium. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I don’t think I’ll get this opportunity again, so I have to soak it all in, be with my other healthcare workers and enjoy the day. It’s going to be great," Owen said.