Talk turkey to me: Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line returns for Thanksgiving

article

Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line is back this year for all your Thanksgiving prep.

This year, Butterball is helping people on TikTok for the first time, but you can still call or text to talk turkey and all the fixings.

Also, if you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can say "Alexa, ask Butterball…" and have your question answered.

Visit Butterball's website to get all the information to make your Thanksgiving meal one to remember.

Also, Call 1-800-Butterball or text 844-877-3456 to chat with turkey experts.

Advertisement

Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line opens on Nov. 1.