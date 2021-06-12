Taco Bell offering free tacos for COVID-19 vaccines — but only in this state

article

Taco Bell wants Californians to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the fast-food chain announced that it would be joining California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Vax for the Win incentive program.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The company said it will give away a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination cards at participating California Taco Bells on June 15.

The Southern California-based brand said it joined the incentive program to thank fans for "doing their part to make California safe as the state fully reopens."

"It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," Mark King, Taco Bell Corp.’s CEO said in a statement. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

According to Newsom’s office, Chipotle is giving away free queso to vaccinated Californians, while the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors are offering merchandise discounts next week.

There are plenty of other discounts and freebies for vaccinated Americans, even those who don't live in California.

Krispy Kreme, for example, is giving a free doughnut to every person who can show proof of vaccination every day for the rest of the year. By June 1, the company had already given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts.

Advertisement

CHECK FOR UPDATES ON FOXNEWS.COM