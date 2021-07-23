System with increased odds of development to bring rain to Florida

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping tabs on an area of low pressure for the potential for development.

A trough of low pressure located just offshore of the coasts of southeastern Georgia and southern South Carolina is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system drifts offshore of the southeastern United States," the National Hurricane Center said.

The system has a 30-percent chance of developing over the next 2 days.

"It's a low chance overall that this develops into a tropical system," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "But it's still going to be affecting our weather because of its proximity to the Peninsula."

The next name on the list is Fred. Hurricane season runs through November 30.

