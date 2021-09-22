System in the tropics could potentially be our next named storm

article

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching four systems in the Atlantic, one of which has the potential to become our next named storm.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION PETER

Peter was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression and remains poorly organized. A turn to the north is expected by tonight, followed by a north-northeastward or northeastward motion through the end of the week. On the forecast track, the center of Peter will continue moving away from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before gradually weakening.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION ROSE

Rose is moving northwestward over the eastern Atlantic. A turn toward the north is expected on Thursday, followed by a northeastward motion by Friday. Little overall change in intensity is expected during the next couple of days, however, Rose is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Friday night.

OTHER SYSTEMS TO WATCH

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with high chances of potentially becoming named storm Sam.

"However, satellite wind data indicate that the system still lacks a well-defined center," the National Hurricane Center said. "Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two."

"Most models curve this feature out to sea, one model keeps it South and into the islands next week. Too far out to say anything concrete now. Currently in watch and wait mode," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.

Meanwhile, a non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located about 500 miles west of the westernmost Azores. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics over marginally warm waters during the next few days while it makes a counter-clockwise loop over the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates throughout hurricane season.